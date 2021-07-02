The Corsicana 14u baseball team is in Longview this weekend competing in the Dixie League 14u state baseball tournament.
Corsicana's Blue team went undefeated this season and won the District title to earn the berth to the state tournament, which begins Friday afternoon and runs through Monday.
Twelve teams from around the state are competing for the title, including the kids from the Corsicana Blue team, which picked up three players from the Corsicana Gold team for the state tournament this weekend.
