Scrappy, tough, fundamentally sound, small-ball smart, great glove work, savvy and gutsy, a team that can steal a base, and a team that will definitely steal your heart.
You know this team. You've seen them all your life in the big leagues and on the best college and high school diamonds. And now they've shown up in Corsicana.
They're 9 years old and headed for the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. Meet the Corsicana 9-U Tigers, a group of hard-working kids who know how to bunt, steal bases with their feet and brains and steal hits with their gloves, and turn double plays. And one last thing -- they win.
The Tigers are unbeaten in the postseason, sweeping their YMCA district playoff games and running the table with a 5-0 streak in the state tournament, including winning the state championship with a big comeback victory win over Hallsville to earn a trip to Monroe, La,. where they open up the World Series at 6 p.m. Thursday against Oak Grove, Miss. in the first game of pool play. The four-day tournament ends Sunday.
These Tigers are the first team from Corsicana to reach the Dixie World Series, and they're talented, eager and ready to win it all.
"The kids are really excited," said coach Mike Jones, who has coached this group for three years. His son Reese Jones pitches and plays shortstop and third base.
The Tigers have five pitchers -- Reese Jones,, Johnnie Garcia, Daxx Anderson, Lake Blendon, and Yandel Contreras. All five play positions as well. The Tigers had a 1.81 ERA in the playoffs and their defense was remarkable. They made big and had just four errors in the eight games.
"We've got quite a few pitchers who throw really hard. Most teams have one or two," Jones said. "And our defense has been really good."
The have 11 players. Josiah Bernal (first base), McCoy Boulware (second base), Riley Wilson (OF), James Boyd (OF), Nolan Drake (OF) and Case Armstrong (OF) round out the lineup. Two players are pickups from Wortham --James Boyd and Case Armstrong.
There's talent everywhere, but Jones said the best thing about the team is the way the kids feel about each other.
"The best thing is their comradery," Jones said. "We have a great group. They like to work together and they know what the other kids are thinking,''
It's their team chemistry that has helped produce the comebacks this year -- chemistry and McCoy Boulware's energy to ignite a rally.
"He's fun," Jones said. "He (McCoy) gets the team excited and rallies the team. Once he starts the others join in and everyone gets into it."
The fun-loving McCoy is a spark in and out of the dugout and having fun is a big part of the Tigers' recipe for success, but and even bigger part of that equation is how hard the kids work.
"We coach the kids to be fundamentally sound and they work hard to play that way," Jones said. "They're very disciplined. You don't see many fundamentally sound teams. We don't make many errors, because they work hard."
That discipline .and hard work is the result of three excellent coaches -- Jones and assistant coaches Matt Anderson, who was a star in high school and a successful varsity head baseball coach at Blooming Grove, and Shane Boulware, a legendary football and baseball player at Corsicana High School, where he also served as a coach and athletic director.
Hard work is always at the root of good baseball and these Tigers are learning that at a young age. When they beat Hallsville to with the state title, the last out came when Daxx Anderson ended the game with a strikeout.
"He struck out the final batter with two runners on," Jones said. "The kids were so excited and they all ran to the mound and dog-piled each other on the mound. That was so much fun."
