Courtesy photo

Kerens' 14u first-place team is headed to the TTAB 14u state tournament in Hillsboro the week of July 12. These kids have been playing together since T-Ball and have been to state seven of the last eight years. They finished second once but are determined to win the title in their last together in TTAB.

Back row to from left are Coach Matt Lynch, Lane Lynch, Ryan Priddy, Jace Trull, Gracen Harris, JJ Hightower, Coaches Shane Hill and Greg Priddy.

Front row from left are Kooper Hill, Adrian Solis, Mason Spicer , Andy Conklin, Matt Rickard.