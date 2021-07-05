The Kerens 14u baseball team is headed back to state.
Yes, back to state.
This group has been playing together since T-Ball and they have been to state seven out of the last eight years. The Kerens kids have never won a state title but finished as the state runner-up in their second season together. This is the last year these boys can compete together in TTAB as a team.
Kerens won the district title and begins play at the TTAB 14u tournament on July 12 in Hillsboro. The tournament is a five day event and ends July 16.
Matt Lynch, Shane Hill and Gregg Priddy coach the team, which consists of . Lane Lynch, Ryan Priddy, Jace Trull, Gracen Harris, JJ Hightower, Kooper Hill, Adrian Solis, Mason Spicer, Andy Conklin and Matt Rickard.
