Talk about a final at-bat.
Just look at the Kerens 14u baseball team, which is playing for the TTAB state title Friday night against Van at Wallace Park in Hillsboro in their final season together in TTAB.
This group has been playing together since T-Ball and they have been to the state tournament seven out of the last eight years. The Kerens kids have never won a state title but have one final chance when they play for the title Friday night.
The Kerens kids finished as the state runner-up in their second season together. They lost to Van in the title game that season, and play in the rematch in their last game together.
This is the last year these boys can compete together in TTAB as a team -- one last chance, one last at-bat. Now that's Game 7 stuff.
Kerens won the district title and has gone unbeaten in Hillsboro, where they knocked off Ballinger 8-1 in their opening game and won a close game 4-2 against Van in the second round before running away from Buffalo 16-3 in the semifinals.
Because the Kerens kids are unbeaten they would have to lose twice Friday night. They have been led in the tournament by Jace Trull, a pickup from Blooming Grove who pitched the key game against Van in the second round, Lane Lynch, Ryan Priddy, Grayson Harrison and Adrian Solis.
Solis, Lynch and Priddy have been playing together since they were 4-year-olds in T-ball.
Matt Lynch, Shane Hill and Gregg Priddy coach the team, which consists of . Lane Lynch, Ryan Priddy, Jace Trull, Gracen Harris, JJ Hightower, Kooper Hill, Adrian Solis, Mason Spicer, Andy Conklin and Matt Rickard.
