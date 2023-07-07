MILDRED -- What a summer!
The kids and coaches at Mildred put together a head-shaking summer on the Texas Teenage Baseball Association diamonds, sending three softball teams and a baseball team to state tournaments around Texas.
The three softball teams wrapped up play this week and Mildred's 14-U baseball team starts play in the state tournament in Chandler Tuesday.
"We've had great seasons before but this is the first time this has ever happened," said Mildred Youth Baseball/Softball Association president Tony McKendree, who coaches the 14-U Eagles baseball team.
"We've got great coaches and parents," he said. "We've put 230-250 boys and girls on the field every year, but we've never had four teams reach the state tournament the same year. They're going to have really good teams at Mildred (High School) for the next four-five years."
The Mildred 12-U Lady Eagles softball team coached by Sabrina Zamzow advanced to the state tournament in Chandler this week, the Mildred 10-U Elite softball team coached by Jennifer Huffman not only won the district title and advanced to state, but the team finished in the top 10 teams in Texas in their age bracket.
Mildred's 8-U Mojo team coached by Michael Moore finished fourth in the state tournament in Ennis out of 168 teams (see separate story) .
The Elite marched through the state tournament, beating Italy 15-0 and downing Hillsboro 10-2 in Chandler this week before losing a close game to Grand Saline 3-1 despite an incredible pitching performance by Jaelea Hoffman, who struck out 11 in the loss. Jaylea had an amazing time on the mound at state, where she struck out 41 batters in four games.
The Elite lost a tough game 6-2 to Salado Thursday night to end the season, but look for these kids to come back strong next summer. Seven of the 12 players were first-year players.
"The coaches are extremely proud for the growth we've seen these girls experience this year," coach Jennifer Huffman said. "These girls have been passionate about softball. They have a lot of heart and a lot of drive on and off the field."
Some of the Elite's top players were pitcher Jaylea Huffman, catcher Cheyenne Whitener, first baseman Chesney McFarland and Abigail Smith, who played third base and right field.
"Cheyenne was an aggressive catcher," coach Huffman said. "She threw out three base runners trying to steal against Salado, and she had a significant impact on the team all season.
"Chesney led the team in stolen bases and runs scored" Huffman said. "She was our leadoff hitter during the regular season and did a great job in the playoffs.
"We had Abigail at third base and in right field," she said. "During the state tournament Abigail had multiple hits to drive in runs and lead us to victory."
The Elite picked up three players from other teams for the playoff run to state and Huffman said all three stepped up and came through.
They picked up 9-year-old shortstop Maddi Jones from Rice who was the team's top fielder, third baseman Lanna Phillips from Blooming Grove, who was a key run producer, and Blooming Grove's Addisyn Armstrong, a great defensive player who was a Gold Glove type fielder who played second baseman and right field.
"They brought a lot of momentum to our team and helped us advance in the playoffs," said Huffman of the trio of pickup players.
No one on this team will forget the summer of '23.
