If you have not had an opportunity to watch the Mighty Mildred 8u softball team play a game this year, you have truly missed out on something special.
These young ladies gave it their all this season and beginning Monday they make a run at the state title in Belton, where they will be making a much-deserved appearance in the Texas Teenage Softball Association State Tournament.
Mighty Mildred finished the regular season with just a single loss in district play, and that loss didn't come on the diamond-- but on a coin flip.
After going unbeaten on the field in district, Mighty Mildred moved on to the District 8 Championship Tournament. This is where the magic really began. The girls started off the tournament with a heartbreaking one-run loss.
Following the loss, the girls blazed through the losers' bracket to face district foe Blooming Grove. With one loss already the girls had to win this matchup to advance in the double elimination tournament.
Trailing the entire game these Cinderella's managed a shocking comeback over the final two innings to win the game to stay alive and move on to face a very talented team from Corsicana.
Playing in the second of back to back games Mighty Mildred had to once again storm back to win. The Mildred girls not only trailed the entire game but going into the last inning Mighty Mildred was down 14-8 with three outs left in the season. But the girls lived up to their name by playing with all their might and pulling off a miracle comeback to win the game 15-14 punching their ticket to the District championship title game.
The Mildred kids won a game they will never forget, scoring eight runs in their final at-bat and winning on Cheyenne Whitener's two-out, three-run walk-off home run.
Cheyenne hit a drive to center, driving in Laya Cline, who was at third, and Audrey Anderson, who was at second, setting off a wild celebration as the Mighty Mildred girls went crazy jumping up and down, hugging each other and shouting in joy.
"They were excited. I've never seen them so excited," coach Michelle Cline said. "I'm very proud of them for not giving up when they were down. Personally, I have never witnessed a more amazing sporting event."
Although the girls fought valiantly, they came up short in the rematch with the Frost Lady Polar Bears to finish as the District 8 runner-up.
"Watching these young ladies fight the way they did and accomplish what they did all season was nothing short of magnificent, coach Cline said.
Under the tutelage of a fantastic group of coaches and the support of the greatest fans around, the future is looking bright for Mighty Mildred.
Cline is the head softball coach and coaches the team along with assistant coaches Josh Jones, Mackenzie Olsen and Shelby Ballard.
The Mighty Mildred players are Maddie Jones, Layla Cline, Kacie Tipton, Avery Jones, Charlie Ballard, Paris Boyd, Audrey Anderson, Emma Greer, Cheyenne Whitener, Abby Smith, Jaylee Huffman, Charlee Lasiter and Chesney McFarland.
