Courtesy photo

The Mighty Mildred 8u softball team is headed to the state tournament in Belton, where play begins on Monday.

Front row kneeling from left are Maddie Jones, Layla Cline, Kacie Tipton, Avery Jones, Charlie Ballard and Paris Boyd.

Back row standing from left are Audrey Anderson, Emma Greer, Cheyenne Whitener, Abby Smith, Jaylee Huffman, Charlee Lasiter and Chesney McFarland.