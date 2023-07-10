MILDRED -- Just call them Mildred's Middle Men.
That's exactly where and what the Mildred Eagle 14-U baseball team is today because the view for this team looks awfully good in the rearview mirror and possibly even better in the future.
The Mildred kids open the Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association 14-and Under Baseball State Tournament Tuesday night in Chandler, where they have a chance to win it all.
They arrive at state after a spectacular season, a one-for-all-all-for-one unbeaten run in which they went 14-0 in the regular season and then swept their way to the District title with three more victories to show up at Chandler with a 17-0 record, looking for more -- a lot more.
"More" translates into a state title.
And beyond.
"These players are going to be really good when they get to high school and play for Mildred," said Tony McKendree, the president of the Mildred Youth Baseball/Softball Association who coaches the 14-U Eagles baseball team. "I'm really excited about this group. The Golden Circle is going to be hearing a lot from the players on this team."
Mildred has already had a phenomenal summer, sending three softball teams to state tournaments, including the 12-U Lady Eagles, the 10-U Elite team that finished in the top 10 in Texas, and the 8-U Mojo kids that finished fourth in the state in a field of 168 teams.
Now here come the Eagles, who are as hungry as any team in Chandler after coming up just short a year ago.
"We went to state last year," McKendree said. "We were missing some players and finished fifth. It left a bad taste in our mouths. They were excited to play from the first day of practice this year, and ready to go."
And here they are!
The Eagles dominated the District Tournament, outscoring their opponents 25-4 during their three-game sweep that started with their closest game of the season -- a game that ignited Mildred when Wyatt Pate drilled a single up the middle to drive in Luke McKendree in a wild 5-4 walk-off.
The Eagles took that emotional victory and won their next two games 14-0 and 6-2 to take home the district title.
Noah Garcia, who Coach McKendree calls "the ace of the staff," dominated Game 2 with a shutout, striking out a dozen batters along the way.
"He's our ace," McKendree said. "He's got a good fastball with a curveball that will make you buckle at the knees. He's going to be something (in high school)."
Noah belted two homers in the district tournament to help lead the way and Luke McKendree nailed down the title on the mound, beating Buffalo 6-2, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out seven in a six-inning complete game.
The Eagles have some big bats and big arms, but the secret to their success is their Rubiks Cube approach to the game -- a mix-and-match lineup where different players have stepped in and stepped up this season.
It's a puzzle of kids who hustle and play for each other and put the team first -- a perfect Rubiks Cube fit on and off the diamond.
"The best thing about this team is they play unselfish baseball," Coach McKendree said. "We've got role players. They're in it to win it. When it's their turn to play, they're ready to go. We've got guys coming off the bench and getting the job done."
The Eagles have veterans such as Noah Garcia and Luke McKendree, who will be freshmen at Mildred this year, and they also have a trio of 12-year-old starters, who are just coming out of sixth grade
The Trio of 12s have been a huge part of this season as Noel Garcia, Noah's younger brother who plays third base and shortstop, Parker Zamzow, who plays left field and second base, and Layton Atkeisson, who plays shortstop and second base, have all stepped up and played like veterans for the Eagles.
Coach McKendree is as proud of his bench players as his stars, because the entire team --- Cade Garrett, Wyatt Pate, Josh Callahan, Corey Sigle, Landon Gantt, Jaxson Simington, Brody Lawhon, Cooper Hayes, Clint Richards, Noel Garcia, Parker Zamzow, Layton Atkeisson and Noah Garcia and Luke McKendree -- have all made the Eagles who they are and the reason this team got to state.
"We've got players who come in and fill their role," McKendree said. "Nothing is too big for them, They come in and do their job.
"Cade Garrett got hurt and missed some games, but Josh Callahan played when Cade was hurt and did the job. Clint Richardson and Landon Gantt are just like that, too. When they get in they do their job."
McKendree and his assistant coaches Tim Pate, Ricky Atkeisson and Anthony Howard have done their jobs, getting their kids ready for state, and enjoying every minute of the ride. It's a close team that believes in each other.
The Eagles don't have to look far to see what seems to be an obvious future, both this week at the state tournament and later playing at Mildred High School
The Kerens Bobcats made a huge run in the Class 2A playoffs this spring, becoming only the second baseball team from Kerens to reach the Regional Quarterfinals, and they did it with an incredibly young team.
That Kerens high school team won the Texas Teenage Baseball 14-U state title just two years ago before playing in the Golden Circle.
"We know that Kerens team," McKendree said. "We're trying to follow in their footsteps.''
McKendree knows his team and is never surprised by success from any of players -- he knows them inside and out.
"I've probably coached 75 percent of these kids since they've been in T-ball," he said. "It's really been fun."
And it's still fun for the Mildred kids and coaches, parents and the community -- and it's not over yet for these kids who have accomplished so much and yet are still in the middle of a terrific future ...
