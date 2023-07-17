Mildred's 14-U Eagles went 20-2 and finished third in the Texas Texas Teenage Baseball State Tournament.

From far left in back row are head coach Tony McKendree and Coach Tim Pate and players Cade Garrett, Layton Atkeisson, Brody Lawhon, Noah Garcia, Luke McKendree, Cooper Hayes and Clint Richards.

Front row from left are Noel Garcia, Parker Zamzow, Wyatt Pate, Josh Callahan, Corey Sigle, Landon Gantt, Coaches Ricky Atkeisson, Anthony Howard. Not pictured Jaxson Simington.