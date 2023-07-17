It's over.
At least for now.
Mildred's wild and wonderful ride through the Texas Teenage Baseball Association playoffs ended Friday with a third-place finish in the state tournament. It ended in heartbreak in an extra-inning loss that came all too soon in a season that felt like it would last forever.
It will last forever in the hearts and minds of the Mildred coaches, parents and the kids, a closer than close group of talented young baseball players who leaned on each other with a rare bond that formed and stuck in an all-for-one moment that defined their summer and touched the lives for a team that never quit or even blinked.
They stormed into the TTBA 14-and-under state tournament in Chandler Tuesday unbeaten and 10-feet off the ground, then got knocked down Wednesday only to jump back up and fight their way back with a pair of do-or-die wins Thursday night to stay alive in the double elimination tournament, landing in the state semifinals Friday morning against Cameron, the very team that beat them Wednesday night.
It was no roller coaster ride, just the ride of their young lifetime.
"We just ran out of pitching," said Eagles Coach Tony McKendree. "That's all. We just ran out of pitching."
McKendree wasn't making excuses. He was just making a point.
Noah Garcia pitched a masterpiece Friday, striking out 14 batters in seven innings in a 2-2 tie before being knocked off the mound, not by Cameron, but by the rule book, which has a pitch limit. Garcia hit the limit at the end of the seventh and Cameron scored four unearned runs in the eighth to end Mildred's season before moving on to claim the state title Friday night.
"In my opinion I think the best team got third place," McKendree said later "I believe that with all my heart."
Mildred went 17-0 through the regular season and the District Tournament to reach the state tournament, where the Eagles had finished fifth the year before. They carried that loss with them to state, hungry and determined, and won their opening game, 14-3.
Their season ended after a whirlwind comeback on Thursday night when they won twice in a marathon performance in the longest (or shortest night) of their young lives. They didn't leave Chandler until past midnight late and got back to Mildred at 1:30 a.m., just in time to grab a handful of Zs before waking up early and heading back to Chandler at a little after dawn for the 10 a.m. semifinal against Cameron.
Still, Garcia was brilliant on the mound and led the Eagles at the plate along with Luke McKendree as the two 14-year-old leaders who paced a young Mildred team all summer came through one last time. Garcia and McKendree both went 2-for-2 and each drove in a run in their final game of the summer. There's no doubt they will move on to Mildred High School and make their mark with Stayton Thomas' varsity Eagles.
"It was a hard loss (Friday) but I know they will be better for it," said Coach McKendree, who is saying farewell to coaching youth baseball/softball after more than 20 years on the youth diamonds at Mildred.
He had coached most of these Eagles since T-Ball and had coached Mildred Teenage Baseball and Softball teams for 21 years and had served as the president of the Mildred Youth Baseball/Softball Association for several years.
"It was a fun ride," said McKendree, who coached his two sons (Taylor and Luke) and his daughter, Ally, who was the 2018 Golden Circle Softball Player of the Year after setting a number of home run records for Mildred's Lady Eagles.
McKendree's final team went 20-2 and lost to just one team all summer. The loss on Friday was painful for everyone.
"It was heartbreaking," McKendree said. "I know they had a goal to win state. We just ran out of pitching. They played their tails off.
"It was a (special) year," he said. "I knew after last year when we finished fifth that a lot of kids would be back. And when we lost it was emotional.
"The season was just great," he said. "The kids, the parents all came together. It was just a great season for everyone ...
The 14-U Eagles consisted of head Coach Tony McKendree and coaches Tim Pate, Ricky Atkeisson and Anthony Howard and players Noah Garcia, Luke McKendree, Cade Garrett, Layton Atkeisson, Brody Lawhon, Cooper Hayes, Clint Richards, Noel Garcia, Parker Zamzow, Wyatt Pate, Josh Callahan, Corey Sigle, Landon Gantt and Jaxson Simington.
