CHANDLER -- What a start!
While big league baseball was playing in a tense 3-2 All-Star Game in Seattle Tuesday night Mildred's 14-U Eagles were putting on an All-Star show themselves in Chandler, where they opened the Texas Teenage Baseball 14-U State Tournament with an All-Star performance and a 14-3 victory over Belton.
That's right, a 14-3 run-rule win that took just four innings, thanks to an 11-hit barrage by the Mildred kids, who capped off their big night with a 10-run fourth inning that was ignited by Noah Garcia's grand slam -- a memorable shot that set off an eruption in the Mildred dugout.
"It was crazy, crazy," said Mildred Coach Tony McKendree. "They were hooping and hollering. It was crazy in the dugout "
Why not?
Some of the Mildred kids have been playing together since T-Ball and are playing their final season of Texas Teenage Baseball. Leaders like Noah Garcia and Luke McKendree and other 14-year-olds will be moving on to Mildred High School, where they will no doubt have an immediate impact on the varsity team next season.
But that's a lifetime away right now. The Mildred kids started the season with the goal to get back to the state tournament and win it all. They went to state last year with some injuries in the lineup and finished fifth.
Coach McKendree said earlier that the loss last year "left a bad taste in our mouths," and talked about how focused and hungry this year's team was during the season.
Just look at the way they have played. Tuesday's victory sends Mildred to the second round of the tournament, where they meet Cameron at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Eagles are now 18-0.
There were a long list of stars in Tuesday's big win from Noah Garcia, who started the game on the mound to his younger brother Noel Garcia, one of three 12-year-olds who have had big seasons. Noel was on the mound at the end and needed just two pitches to nail down the final two outs.
Wyatt Pate, who drove in the winning run in Mildred's 5-4 victory over Leon to start the playoff run, went 3-for-3 Tuesday to lead the Mildred hit parade. Parker Zamzow and Layton Atkeisson each went 2-for-2 as the trio combined for a 7-for-7 night at the plate.
Luke McKendree pitched two shutout innings, went 1-for-2 and drove in a run and five Eagles -- Brody Lawhon, Jaxson Simington, Pate, Atkeisson and Noah Garcia all delivered hits in Mildred's wild and wonderful fourth inning that turned a tight 3-3 game into a Mildred romp.
"They battled hard," Coach McKendree said. "They started slow but kept battling and then we got the big inning."
It has been a big year for the Eagles -- and it's not over yet ...
