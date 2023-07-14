CHANDLER -- They hadn't lost a game all year, and then it happened Wednesday night in the 14-U Texas Teenage Baseball State Tournament, a tough and shocking loss to Cameron.
Suddenly, Mildred's Eagles found themselves shoved up against the wall in the double-elimination tournament -- slammed against it, knowing if they lost again their season would be over.
This was no wake-up call. The Mildred kids soared into the state tournament in Chandler with their eyes wide open and their hearts racing -- a close-knit team that won with class and humility, playing a brand of unselfish baseball, leaning on each other all year to put together an 18-0 record before losing Wednesday.
They didn't need T-shirts that said "Staying Alive" or a closed-door team meeting.
Nope, not these kids, not the Mildred kids who had played together since T-Ball forming a bond they will never forget and putting together a season they had dreamed of -- not these tough as nails 14-U Mildred kids.
They came back, stormed back from the brink of elimination, winning two huge games Thursday night to kick down the door to the state semifinals, where they took the diamond Friday morning against Cameron, the very team that they lost to Wednesday.
"After we lost Wednesday I told them, 'It's do-or-die,'" said Mildred coach Tony McKendree. "And I told them we would be playing in the 10 o'clock game on Friday."
They arrived early Friday -- or better yet, they arrived right on time to keep the dream alive after winning not once but twice on Thursday night to face Cameron at 10 a.m. Friday in Chandler, just one win away from the state title game.
Mildred won the first game Thursday with a gusty finish, hanging on to stay alive with a 7-6 victory. Luke McKendree slammed the door with a brilliant performance in relief, tossing the final two innings without allowing a hit while striking out three.
Mildred jumped out to a 5-0 lead with eight hits, including huge RBI singles from Layton Atkeisson and Wyatt Pate and a sizzling start from Parker Zamzow, who ripped a double and a single to drive in two runs.
"Our young kids stepped up in that game," McKendree said.
Then Mildred had to take the field late for the second do-or-die game of the night, a game that didn't end until after 10 p.m. No one was sleepy as the Eagles banged out hit after hit and pounded the host team, Chandler, 14-4 to keep the date in the semifinal game Friday.
Just like they did in their opening night 14-3 victory Tuesday against Belton, the Eagles broke up a close game with a big inning and ran away with a crucial win. They erupted against Chandler, with a big inning, scoring four runs in the fourth to take a 7-3 lead and never looked back.
Noah Garcia, who belted a grand slam against Belton, hit a three-run bomb in the fourth inning against Chandler and finished the game with two home runs and six RBIs to lead Mildred's hit parade.
Clint Richards, the ninth hitter in the lineup, led off the fourth with a single to ignite the big inning. Zamzow stayed hot and ripped two more hits and Noel Garcia, one of a trio of 12-year-olds finished the game with two hits.
Luke McKendree, who had just picked up the save in Thursday's opener, started the game against Chandler and pitched a beauty, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing three earned runs. He struck out eight to finish the long night with 11 Ks, a save and a win. Layton Atkeisson closed out the game in relief.
"We amassed 12 hits," Coach McKendree said. "Garcia and McEndree were a force together in the lineup as they collected three hits apiece. Noel Garcia and Parker Zamzow collected multiple hits and we turned one double play.
"They fought back and were tough," he said of his kids and their comeback Thursday. "Our young players really stepped up. Our 12-year-olds (Noel Garcia, Parker Zamzow and Layton Atkeisson) and 13-year-old Wyatt Pate all stepped up. Noah Garcia hit two more home runs, and we played really good defense, and Luke came through pitching closing the first game and starting the second game."
The Eagles are now 20-1 for the season, a season they kept alive ...
"I told them after we lost Wednesday that it was do or die and to leave it all on the field, and they did," McKendree said.
