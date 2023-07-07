MILDED -- Mike Moore still shakes his head, still talks about how unbelievable his Mildred 8-U Mojo softball team was this summer.
"When we played our first game last year 15 kids struck out. Now, a year later we take the same kids to the state tournament and finish fourth," said Moore Friday after his kids ended their season Thursday night in the Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball 8-U state tournament in Ennis.
But what a ride they had.
The Mojo not only went unbeaten in the regular season, swept the district title in Corsicana and finished the season 17-2 as the No. 4 team in Texas from a field of 168 teams in their age bracket, but they received an insane amount of notoriety for a TikTok video that drew more than 250,000 views.
Honest.
During a rain and lightning delay along the way the Mildred kids were standing on the bench in their dugout when the coaches put on some music. The kids started moving and singing to Alicia Keys' Girl on Fire. One of the team mothers made a video and put it on TikTok.
And the Mojo kids and the video caught on fire!
The Mildred kids went around the world and back again and when they made their way back to the diamond they were all but unbeatable. It's a story and a memory for a lifetime for Moore and his talented players and it's all true.
Singing and dancing and kids being kids on a video that everyone fell in love with was just part of this summer on fire for the Mojo.
"It's a testament to the hard work they put in," Moore said. "They put in the hard work and it paid off. To watch this team come together and see their work pay off for them was great. They love the game and they want to come back next year and play together again.
"I always say, 'Your second-year players make you good. Your young kids make you great," Moore said. "We had an awesome group of parents and we had great kids. It was an awesome experience watching these kids grow. We were third in the district last year and lost to the Corsicana Knockouts 21-6. And came back and had this season."
It was truly a season to remember for just about everyone in Mildred, where three softball teams and a baseball team reached state tournaments in a one-of-a-kind season.
Mildred's boys 14-U Eagles play in the state tournament next week. The three softball teams, including the Mildred 10-U Elite and the 12-U Lady Eagles, wrapped up their seasons this week.
The Mojo not only had plenty of talent that can sing and dance and make the best of a rain delay, but Moore beams when he talks about all the talent his team had on the diamond.
The Mojo had it all from Camryn Cook, a sparkplug that ignited the Mojo all summer with great plays in the infield, lightning quickness on the basepaths and a no-quit energy that had one speed -- electric-- and one speed only.
"She was our sparkplug," Moore said. She got a great attitude and she's a real headsey player. She's small with a good left-handed stroke at the plate. She's so fast and she was our second best home run hitter."
The home run leader for the Mojo is Ta'Leigha Hugely, a born power-hitter whose father was a powerful football player at the University of Arkansas.
Ta'Leigha had never played softball before last year, but stepped right up and played a remarkable third base and was a monster at the plate, where she made every opposing pitcher wish they were somewhere else when she stepped in the batter's box.
"When she came to the team last year she had never played softball," Moore said. "The first day we put the ball on the tee and handed her a bat and told her to "swing as hard as you can,"' Moore said. "She smashed the ball like the bat was a sledge hammer, and drove it into the ground.
"That's how she started. She led us in home runs all year and hit five home runs in the playoffs. At the state tournament the outfielders on the other teams would back up all the way to the fence when she was up, and she would still hit home runs."
Moore calls Cordie Cooper, "One of the best first basemen in the state of Texas.
"She can stretch and get anything, she can pick the ball off her toes," he said. "She was the MVP in a lot of our games."
The Mojo have Andi Griggs at shortstop, where she brought her Gold Glove to every game.
"Andi is a great all-around player," Moore said. "She's such a smooth infielder and she has a great awareness of the game, making double plays, and cutting everything off and throwing kids out runners," Moore said. "She's only 9, and for a kid that age she is very aware and --- and she's very humble."
Emma McGuire plays left field and some at third, where Moore says "She has a cannon for an arm."
And she can run down anything in the outfield.
"In our last game against Axtell, she caught a line drive in the outfield and she threw two runners out at the plate," Moore said.
Moore's daughter is the Mojo catcher, and Elliette Moore knows what she's doing behind and in front of the plate, where she reached base 30 times in 33 at-bats in the playoffs for an unheard of .909 on base percentage.
"She works hard," Moore said, "and takes 600-to-700 swings a week, and is just as excited about her defense. She really wanted to catch a pop foul, and she caught two in the state tournament. She's a power hitter and is second on the team in triples."
They had it all -- great mojo, tons of energy and a mountain of momentum that grew and grew as their season wore on, and caring and passionate parents who made the season better than ever -- and they had that moment in the dugout that was captured for the world to see...
And their moment on the diamond -- sure to be a lifelong moment.
Here's an idea: When these kids grow up a bit and win a state softball title for Mildred High School, they should celebrate on the mound and break out singing "Girl on Fire."
