Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 and/or temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...Red River Valley into far eastern North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Youth Sports: Tiger 6-U T-Ball team wins North Regional Tournament, heads to state
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tell Corsicana High School baseball Coach Heath Autrey help is on the way.
Corsicana's 6-and-Under T-Ball team hosted the Dixie Youth Baseball North Regional Tournament and won the title, going 5-1 and beating Sulphur Springs 23-22 in the championship game.
The Tigers beat Lindale 35-27, ripped Atlanta 16-1 and lost to Mount Pleasant 30-20. Then the Corsicana kids turned it around and defeated Lindale 31-19, came back to beat Mount Pleasant 23-8, and edged Sulphur Springs 23-22 for the title.
The Tigers earned a berth in the DYB state tournament in Longview July 7-8 and will play in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Center, Texas July 19-23.
The Tigers are coached by head coach Michael Medrano and assistant coaches Gilbert Medrano, James Reed and John Walton.
The Tiger players are Maddox Medrano, Ty Walton, Weston Armstrong, Gunner Gordon, Coyt Reed, Jaxon Byrum, Aiden Velasquez, Eli Velasquez, Pablo Flores, Boston Kirk, Brady Demoss, Lionel Defang and Atticus Speed.
Most Popular
Articles
- Youth Sports: Mildred 14-U baseball team marches to state
- Brad Haynie legacy to become bronze statue
- Texas Senate passes $18B property tax bill
- Walgreens to acquire Brookshires Pharmacy
- Youth Sports: Mildred 14-U Eagles open state tournament with 14-3 victory
- Ribbon Cutting For MicroFuzeIt in Corsicana, July 13
- New Table Tennis opens at Mertz Tennis Center
- Youth Sports: Mildred 14-U Eagles storm back, stay alive in state tournament
- Believe it! Words Matter!
- Parks and Recreation Department continues summer programs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.