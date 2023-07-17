 Tell Corsicana High School baseball Coach Heath Autrey help is on the way.
 
Corsicana's 6-and-Under T-Ball team hosted the Dixie Youth Baseball North Regional Tournament and won the title, going 5-1 and beating Sulphur Springs 23-22 in the championship game.
 
The Tigers beat Lindale 35-27, ripped Atlanta 16-1 and lost to Mount Pleasant 30-20. Then the Corsicana kids turned it around and  defeated Lindale 31-19, came back to beat Mount Pleasant 23-8, and edged Sulphur Springs 23-22 for the title.
 
The Tigers earned a berth in the DYB state tournament in Longview July 7-8 and will play in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Center, Texas July 19-23.
 
The Tigers are coached by head coach Michael Medrano and assistant coaches Gilbert Medrano, James Reed and John Walton.
 
The Tiger players are Maddox Medrano, Ty Walton, Weston Armstrong, Gunner Gordon, Coyt Reed, Jaxon Byrum, Aiden Velasquez, Eli Velasquez, Pablo Flores, Boston Kirk, Brady Demoss, Lionel Defang and Atticus Speed.

