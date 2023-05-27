AUSTIN — A majority of the Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, on Saturday. He will be suspended from office until a trial is held in the Senate.
The chamber voted 121-23 with two selecting present-not voting and three absent. A simple majority was needed from the 149-member chamber. Sixty of those who voted to impeach were Republicans.
“It brings me no pleasure to be standing here today in front of you dealing with this matter … but we have a duty and an obligation to protect the citizens of Texas from elected officials that abuse their office and their power for personal gain,” said State Rep. David Spiller, a Republican on the House General Investigating Committee.
Spiller added that he believes Paxton deserves praise for fighting back against unconstitutional laws but “no one person should be above the law, at least not the top law enforcement official of the state of Texas.”
“Attorney General Ken Paxton abused his office and his power for personal gain,” Spiller said.
'Outrageous' plot
In a statement, Paxton said: "The ugly spectacle in the Texas House today confirmed the outrageous impeachment plot against me was never meant to be fair or just. It was a politically motivated sham from the beginning.
“What we witnessed today is not just about me. It is about the corrupt establishment’s eagerness to overpower the millions of Texas voters who already made their voices heard when they overwhelmingly re-elected me,” he added.
The five members of the House General Investigating Committee unanimously recommended Paxton be impeached on Thursday after a state-hired team of investigators looked into actions by him. They listed 20 accusations of wrongdoing against Paxton including bribery, disregard of official duty, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and attempted conspiracy, among others.
The committee members defended their recommendation while laying out the claims of wrongdoing during the hearing Saturday.
State Rep. Charlie Geren, a Republican, added during the hearing that since recommending impeachment, “several” GOP lawmakers have alleged that Paxton personally called them and threatened them with “political consequences in their next election” if they voted to impeach him.
State Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass, has since said he will be submitting a journal statement to amend the charge document to include abuse of power, intimidation of House members, and Senate jury tampering in light of Geren’s claims.
All four of the state representatives in the CNHI News coverage area voted to impeach Paxton.
State Reps. Kyle Kacal, Cody Harris, Justin Holland and Glenn Rogers, all Republicans, voted in favor of a resolution to impeach. One seat in the CNHI News coverage area remains vacant as it previously belonged to Bryan Slaton, who was expelled from the House earlier this month.
“This was an incredibly difficult vote as, for most of us, (Paxton) has been a longtime friend,” said Holland, R-Rockwall, in a joint statement with other Collin County legislators.
He reiterated what was frequently said by lawmakers and the House General Investigating Committee that the purpose of an impeachment is to “protect the state — not to punish the offender.”
“After hours of review and deliberation — and upon a through analysis of the relevant law — it became clear to us that sufficient evidence indeed exists to vote to commend articles of impeachment to the Texas Senate for a full-trial,” he said.
Process concerns
Following a layout of the accusations, House members asked questions and debated the decision for more than four hours.
The impeachment moved forward despite several members of the House speaking on behalf of Paxton, most stating that they were not taking a stance on guilt or innocence, but were highly concerned of the process and steps taken to remove a top-ranking elected official.
State Rep. John Smithee, an Amarillo Republican, said in his opposition to the vote that he was troubled that members have not had access to all of the evidence supporting the statements made by the investigators.
He added that he believed many of the statements made were based on hearsay to the point where he said that he would not feel “comfortable making a monumental decision on impeachment” without more information.
Several members also noted that those who spoke to investigators were not under sworn testimony and that their interviews were not made available to House members.
However, the whistleblower lawsuit, which is at the center of the initial inquiry, offers sworn statements by those who filed the suit. Many of the accusations are based on those statements with witnesses corroborating, said House Investigating Committee Chair Andrew Murr, a Republican.
Murr added that there is nothing in state law or House rules that requires the committee to collect sworn testimony. It will be the role of the Senate to do that and each individual who spoke to the investigators did so knowing that they may be expected to testify at trial under oath in the Senate.
Paxton’s wife, Angela Paxton, is a state senator.
Members in opposition also aired grievances that they had little time to review that information that was presented to them — given roughly 48 hours from when the committee recommended impeachment to when it was asked to vote on the resolution.
Many of them cited the previous impeachment of District Judge O.P. Carrillo in 1975, where members were given documents weeks before holding a vote.
Murr defended the timeline by stating that in 1975, the House operated under different rules and has since created the House General Investigating Committee to do the work on behalf of the full House.
Initial Inquiry
The misconduct accusation Paxton is facing stems from Paxton’s action with Nate Paul, a campaign donor and friend of Paxton.
Investigators laid out several instances where they claimed Paxton used the power of his office to help Paul with his own legal troubles. Then, in 2020, eight former top deputies to Paxton accused him of bribery and abuse of office. They stated they decided to go to the authorities after repeatedly confronting Paxton about his actions and their potential legal consequences.
Four of those employees later filed a lawsuit claiming they were fired by Paxton in retaliation after accusing him of illegal acts.
In February, the parties reached a $3.3 million settlement, which was made prior to approval from the Texas Legislature and obligates taxpayers, not Paxton, to pay the fee.
Paxton later went before members of the House Appropriations Committee, asking that they cover the settlement with state dollars, but refused to answer any questions regarding the settlement, officials said.
Texas lawmakers have since made moves to prevent funding in the 2024-25 biennial budget to pay for the settlement as well as any money previously allocated for the current biennium.
PARTISAN BLAME
Paxton and members from his office have repeatedly blamed the inquiry and the swift actions of the committee and House on the “liberal leadership of the House,” headed by Speaker Dade Phelan, a Beaumont Republican.
They have argued that the committee has refused to hear their counterevidence. However, committee members rebutted that when given the opportunity to explain during the Appropriations Committee, he refused.
Paxton has also said the accusations are “filled with false falsehoods and misrepresentations” but has not provided clarification or further information, refusing to take questions during a press conference Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.