In the past nine months, Corsicana has welcomed 14 new businesses to its historic downtown. That momentum continues as it welcomes Cassaro Winery & Vineyard for the Spring 2022, to be located at 211 S. Beaton St., formerly the Taylor’s Smokehouse location.
Patrons will be able to enjoy the tasting room and winery downstairs while upstairs will be an event center and banquet room, available to rent for private parties and events. Live concerts will also be hosted in the outdoor courtyard each weekend.
“We are pleased to have Cassaro Winery in Corsicana and see the continued growth of our downtown,” Mayor Don Denbow said. “This addition will help to enhance the leisure experience for everyone while also helping to promote our city as a travel destination.”
Cassaro Winery & Vineyard is known for “blending Texas wines with Italian tradition” and has won more than 80 National and International awards for their wines.
John Matthews’ grandfather, Giuseppe Cassaro, began making wine as a new immigrant from Italy and John continued the tradition by planting his first European varietals in 2015.
Today, 100% of the grapes are grown in Texas to make Texas wines “in true Italian fashion.” The grapes are grown on their vineyard in Ovilla where a 1910 farmhouse has been remodeled into a Tuscan-style tasting room.
“The foundation of Cassaro Winery is family, and we are excited to invite Corsicana residents and visitors to join our family in our new location in the Spring of 2022,” said John Matthews, President of Cassaro Winery and Vineyard.
“We interviewed with several cities but selected Corsicana because of its vibrant revitalization efforts, the personal outreach we received from the Mayor Denbow, City Manager Connie Standridge and her staff and local residents who encouraged us to open a winery in their historic downtown district.”
“Over the past few months, it has been a pleasure getting to know John, Jill and their passion for Cassaro Winery & Vineyard,” said Amy Tidwell, Main Street Director. “I am so excited to welcome them to the Main Street community. Of all the cities that were working to recruit Cassaro Winery, we are proud that John and Jill chose Corsicana. We’re looking forward to adding this new experience for our residents and visitors alike.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.