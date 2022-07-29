The Cana 9U Tigers finished in the top four teams in the nation, taking third-place in the Dixie World Series in Monroe (La.) Sunday.
No Corsicana team had ever qualified for the Dixie World Series
The Tigers have five pitchers -- Reese Jones,, Johnnie Garcia, Daxx Anderson, Lake Blendon, and Yandel Contreras. All five play positions as well.
The rest of the team -- Josiah Bernal (first base), McCoy Boulware (second base), Riley Wilson (OF), James Boyd (OF), Nolan Drake (OF) and Case Armstrong (OF) round out the lineup -- two players are pickups from Wortham --James Boyd and Case Armstrong.
There's talent everywhere, but Jones said the best thing about the team is the way the kids feel about each other.
"The best thing is their comradery," Jones said. "We have a great group. They like to work together and they know what the other kids are thinking,''
It's their team chemistry that has helped produce the comebacks this year -- chemistry and McCoy Boulware's energy to ignite a rally.
"He's fun," Jones said. "He (McCoy) gets the team excited and rallies the team. Once he starts the others join in and everyone gets into it."
The fun-loving McCoy is a spark in and out of the dugout and having fun is a big part of the Tigers' recipe for success, but and even bigger part of that equation is how hard the kids work.
"We coach the kids to be fundamentally sound and they work hard to play that way," Jones said. "They're very disciplined. You don't see many fundamentally sound teams. We don't make many errors, because they work hard."
That discipline .and hard work is the result of three excellent coaches -- Jones and assistant coaches Matt Anderson, who was a star in high school and a successful varsity head baseball coach at Blooming Grove, and Shane Boulware, a legendary football and baseball player at Corsicana High School, where he also served as a coach and athletic director.
Hard work is always at the root of good baseball and these Tigers are learning that at a young age. When they beat Hallsville to with the state title, the last out came when Daxx Anderson ended the game with a strikeout.
"He struck out the final batter with two runners on," Jones said. "The kids were so excited and they all ran to the mound and dog-piled each other on the mound.
