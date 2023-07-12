Mildred's 14-U Eagles defeated Belton 14-3 in their opening round game in the Texas Teenage Baseball state baseball tournament Tuesday.

From far left in back row are head coach Tony McKendree and Coach Tim Pate and players Cade Garrett, Layton Atkeisson, Brody Lawhon, Noah Garcia, Luke McKendree, Cooper Hayes and Clint Richards.

Front row from left are Noel Garcia, Parker Zamzow, Wyatt Pate, Josh Callahan, Corey Sigle, Landon Gantt, Coaches Ricky Atkeisson, Anthony Howard. Not pictured Jaxson Simington.