CHANDLER -- What a start!
While big league baseball was playing a tense 3-2 All-Star Game in Seattle Tuesday night Mildred's 14-U Eagles were putting on an All-Star show themselves in Chandler, where they opened the Texas Teenage Baseball 14-U State Tournament with an All-Star performance with a 14-3 victory over Belton.
That's right, a 14-3 run-rule win that took just four innings, thanks to an 11-hit barrage by the Mildred kids who capped off their big night with a 10-run fourth inning that was ignited by Noah Garcia's grand slam -- a memorable shot that set off an eruption in the Mildred dugout.
"It was crazy, crazy, crazy," said Mildred Coach Tony McKendree. "They were hooping and hollering. It was crazy in the dugout "
Why not?
Some of the Mildred kids have been playing together since T-Ball and are their final season of Texas Teenage Baseball. Leaders like Noah Garcia, Luke McKendree and
